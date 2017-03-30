Big Hearts Community Trust is honoured by SPFL

Tynecastle was the first stop on the SPFL’s Trusted Trophy Tour yesterday, recognition of the sterling work being done by the Big Hearts Community Trust.

Esmael Goncalves and Malaury Martin met families involved in Big Hearts’ Kinship Care programme. They posed for pictures with the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy and Betfred League Cup.

Big Hearts run community projects for local children and adults. These include Big Hearts Supporters – more than 1500 fans have volunteered for roles in this – and Football Memories for elderly people with dementia or at risk of isolation.

Yesterday’s visit focused on the Kinship Care programme, which provides support for young people and carers from Kinship Care families. The support includes school holiday activities, tickets for Hearts home games, family days, befriending service and a crisis grants scheme.

Craig Wilson, general manager of Big Hearts Community Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome the SPFL Trust at Tynecastle. Big Hearts’ range of support for Kinship Care families has again significantly increased in the last couple of months, with the launch of a second weekly after school club and a new befriending service for Kinship Care young people between seven and 14 years-old.

“This was a great opportunity for us to once again share the amazing work of our Kinship Care programme and particularly the impact of our after school club, which welcomes 20 different families at Tynecastle every week.

“Since the launch of Big Hearts’ Kinship Care programme in 2015, close to 200 families have taken part in at least one strand of the programme.”

Nicky Reid, general manager of SPFL Trust, said: “It was fantastic to visit Heart of Midlothian FC for the first stop of our SPFL Trust “Trusted Trophy Tour”. Like all of our clubs, there is some amazing work going on at Tynecastle.

“The SPFL Trust firmly believe that we can reach our ambitious target of one million fans involved in community projects across the 42 SPFL clubs over the next five years.”