Boss Cathro in no doubt over Tony Watt’s value to Hearts

Tony Watt can “bring value” to Hearts under new coach Ian Cathro and could have a key role to play against Partick Thistle tomorrow.

The on-loan Charlton Athletic striker hasn’t started any of the club’s last four matches but played more thsn 40 minutes as a substitute against Rangers last weekend.

As Cathro prepares for his home debut as head coach, he told the Evening News that Watt is high in his thoughts.

“Tony has qualities in the offensive areas, which can bring value. Others also have attributes in that area,” he said.

“We have some good options up front. We don’t have lots and lots but we have some good options in those spaces. If the team needs to push, then we need to call on them.”

After seeing Jamie Walker’s yellow card for diving against Rangers rescinded, Cathro outlined that the winger is now fully recovered from the thigh knock he sustained at Ibrox.

“Jamie is a good option for the team. There’s no lasting effect from the knock. It was difficult to play on at the time, you just can’t do it, but he’s recovered quite quickly.”

Cathro will set Hearts out to attack bottom-of-the-table Partick at the right moments tomorrow and wants them to focus on their decision-making whilst in possession.

“It’s a game of decision-making. When the moment to play forward isn’t there, then it would be wrong to play forward. The game tells us when we can go forward,” he said.

“What we want to try and do is become a team that can control the game and make good decisions during the game. In the moment to go forward, we will go forward. In the moment where we can attack, we will attack. In the moment where we can’t, or it’s probably going to result in us losing the ball, then we have to make some different decisions.

“We definitely want to be a team that attacks, but we want the attacks to have an affect. Sometimes that involves the ball moving around a little bit more to make sure the attack counts for something.”