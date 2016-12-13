Boyd’s Cathro comments won’t fire up Hearts, says Kille boss

Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark does not believe Kris Boyd’s controversial comments on Ian Cathro will fire up Hearts when they square off later this month.

Rugby Park striker Boyd has sparked a heated debate after claiming the 30-year-old rookie Jambos boss would be “out of his depth” at Tynecastle in his weekly column with the Scottish Sun.

But Killie manager Clark has no problem with his veteran frontman voicing his opinion and defended the 33-year-old’s right to speak his mind.

He said: “I’ve not seen the article but Kris is an experienced man who is doing a lot of work in the media. If he has an opinion on something, he is well within his rights to put that opinion forward.

“If that means he takes a bit of stick at Tynecastle then I’m sure he will be big enough to take that on the chin. That’s life.

“I don’t think he’s tried to be derogatory about anyone. He’s given an honest opinion about what he believes.”

The teams meet at Tynecastle on December 27 but Clark does not think Cathro will be pinning Boyd’s words up in the Gorgie dressing room for motivation.

“I don’t see it changing the mentality of the Hearts management team and their players when we go to Tynecastle,” he said. “They are a team who look to win every game in any case and be aggressive each time.”