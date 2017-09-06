Braga battered, and Robbo kicks Csaba – Hearts’ history at Murrayfield

Hearts have played six competitive matches at Murrayfield – all European ties. Ahead of Saturday’s clash Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen, we look back on the club’s fortunes at the home of Scottish Rugby ..

SEPTEMBER 16, 2004: HEARTS 3-1 BRAGA

Csaba Laszlo and John Robertson clash at Murrayfield

Victory over the Portuguese saw Craig Levein’s side put one foot into the newly-formatted UEFA Cup group stage in their first-ever European match at Murrayfield. Goals by Andy Webster and Paul Hartley put the hosts 2-0 ahead in this qualifying round first-leg tie. Paulo Sergio (not that one) reduced the deficit for Braga before Patrick Kisnorbo scored Hearts’ third. A 2-2 draw in the return leg in Portugal two weeks later propelled the Edinburgh club into the group phase.

NOVEMBER 4, 2004: HEARTS 0-1 SCHALKE

After losing 3-0 to Feyenoord in the opening group game, Hearts suffered a disappointing defeat against the Germans of Schalke. Patrick Kisnorbo’s red card early in the second half left them with an uphill battle. The score remained goalless until Cassio Lincoln’s winner 17 minutes from the end.

DECEMBER 16, 2004: HEARTS 0-1 FERENCVAROS

The match famous for John Robertson kicking Csaba Laszlo. No-one knew at the time that this was the current Hearts manager lashing out at a future successor. Frustration got the better of Robertson after his team lost narrowly to Denes Rosa’s first-half goal. His altercation with Laszlo attracted plenty headlines but, after the Hungarian was appointed manager at Tynecastle in 2008, the two made up and became good friends.

JULY 26, 2006: HEARTS 3-0 SIROKI BRIJEG

Finishing second in Scotland earned Hearts a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds. They convincingly saw off the Bosnians of Siroki at Murrayfield in the first leg of the second qualifying round thanks to an own goal, plus two late strikes by Ibrahim Tall and Roman Bednar. A 0-0 draw in the second leg in Bosnia-Herzegovina secured passage to the third qualifying round.

AUGUST 9, 2006: HEARTS 1-2 AEK ATHENS

An experienced AEK Athens side proved too much for Hearts to handle in the first leg of the third qualifying round. Saulius Mikoliunas opened the scoring for the Edinburgh side against the run of play on 62 minutes but, four minutes later, midfielder Bruno Aguiar was sent off. The Greeks overhauled the deficit with two goals in the last two minutes, and would go through on a 5-1 aggregate by winning the second leg 3-0.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2006: HEARTS 0-2 SPARTA PRAGUE

Defeat in the Champions League qualifiers saw Hearts parachute into the UEFA Cup qualifiers. However, they found that tournament just as difficult. On a wet evening in the Capital, Sparta Prague enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win with goals from Daniel Kolar and Miroslav Matusovic. A 0-0 draw in the Czech Republic took them through .