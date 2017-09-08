Cedric Carrasso reveals why Hearts move didn’t happen

French international goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso has revealed that his move to Hearts earlier this summer failed to materialise only because of finances.

The 35-year-old, who has been capped once for his country, is a free agent after leaving Bordeaux. He is expected to finalise a move to Turkish club Galatasaray later today, but he was subject of interest from Hearts before they signed Jon McLaughlin to compete with Jack Hamilton for the No.1 spot. Landing Carrasso – formerly of Marseille, Toulouse and Crystal Palace – would have been a significant coup for Hearts, but the Tynecastle club were unable to meet the player’s hefty wage demands.

Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe about his potential move to the Capital, Carrasso said: “I even went over to see the Hearts training facilities and stadium. I found everything great in Edinburgh. Except the salary. I was ready to cut my earnings by 50 per cent, but the problem was the pay packet at Hearts. Straight away I could tell it wasn’t going to happen financially. They were offering in the region of 4000 euros per week.”

Carrasso’s wage at Bordeaux was roughly 2 million euros per year (38,000 euros per week). “I’ve already had other propositions from clubs in Turkey this summer. One club offered me 2.2m euros for a year, which is close to what I was getting at Bordeaux. I will be the back-up to Fernando Muslera at Galatasaray, but when a club like this comes calling, you don’t refuse.”

Carrasso also revealed that he was offered a contract by Sporting Lisbon and that Arsene Wenger was keen to take to him to Arsenal as third-choice keeper.