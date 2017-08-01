Comment: Hearts may keep Cathro but coach is on last chance

Leaving Ian Cathro in charge of Hearts for Saturday’s opening Premiership match at Celtic Park won’t please many of the club’s supporters.

The Tynecastle hierarchy are so far resisting fans’ calls to sack their head coach ahead of the new league season. It looks increasingly likely they will continue against public sway.

Cathro’s long-term future hinges on a serious upturn in results but, for the moment, he is still in situ at Riccarton and preparing for the trip to Parkhead.

Directors discussed his position after seeing Hearts dumped out of the Betfred Cup group stage at home by Championship club Dunfermline on Saturday. That followed a 2-1 defeat at League Two Peterhead in the same competition four days previously.

Rather than dismiss him in an unprecedented change of head coach before a league ball has been kicked, Hearts owner Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein seem to be taking a more measured approach for now. The situation is likely be reviewed again if results don’t improve quickly.

The 31-year-old Dundonian has won just eight of his 30 matches in charge since being appointed head coach last December. Saturday’s cup exit witnessed fans demanding his removal as criticism reached fever-pitch – much of it pent-up from an insipid ending to last season.

Despite the understandable clamour for his dismissal, there are reasons why those in charge are reluctant to pull the trigger at this particular juncture. The extensive player recruitment over the summer, and the challenges facing the Edinburgh club over the next few weeks, are two issues working in Cathro’s favour at the moment.

Hearts face a daunting assignment at Celtic Park, one of four away games in their unique start to the new campaign whilst Tynecastle’s new main stand is completed. After Celtic come Kilmarnock, Rangers and Motherwell on the road before a scheduled return to Gorgie to face Aberdeen on September 9.

That run of fixtures would be an extremely tough baptism for anyone potentially taking over from Cathro in this of all weeks. Four away matches, two against traditional Glasgow heavyweights, followed by a visit from one of the strongest Aberdeen sides in a generation isn’t how most managers would want to begin their career at a new club.

That will be in the minds of Budge, Levein and others in the boardroom right now as they weigh up the way forward.

Perhaps uppermost in their thoughts, however, will be the investment in the Hearts playing squad which has taken place since May, all of it overseen by Cathro and his assistant, Austin MacPhee.

Signing five new faces permanently and two on loan amounts to strong backing for any manager. Christophe Berra, Cole Stockton, Rafal Grzelak, Kyle Lafferty and Michael Smith all inked their names on Hearts contracts. Ashley Smith-Brown and, just last week, Connor Randall agreed loan moves from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

The likes of Berra and Lafferty, both experienced and established internationalists, do not come cheaply, even in a market loaded with free agents. They command two of the highest salaries in the first-team squad at Riccarton. Funds are also set aside to recruit a new goalkeeper if a suitable candidate becomes available.

Having backed Cathro to such considerable extent, Budge and Levein will be reluctant to cast him aside without giving him a chance in the league. Levein has invested his own reputation in Cathro having identified him as Robbie Neilson’s replacement when the former head coach moved south to MK Dons. Indeed, Levein promised to stay behind Cathro at the end of last season despite the unsatisfactory run of results which saw Hearts finish in fifth place.

“There is no point in forecasting. We just have to see how it goes but I have every faith in him and Ann has every faith in him,” said the director of football in May during an end-of-season media address. “Finishing fifth for us is normal, although we are not happy with it. If you look through the years since the restructure of the leagues, we’ve finished fifth more than any other position. It’s not acceptable.

“We would have had the fourth biggest budget so we are not happy with being one place worse than that. This season, and Ian learning what he needed to learn, will be very valuable. If we start next season poorly, although I don’t want to speculate on that, then we’ll look at things again.”

A disastrous Betfred Cup campaign ended amid acrimony and seething as Dunfermline drew 2-2 with Hearts on Saturday – then added insult to injury by winning the subsequent penalty shootout 3-1. It is worth pointing out that a number of players let Cathro down with their performances in the last two matches and should be held accountable for their own poor standards. For the moment, it looks like Cathro will survive in the interim. Whether it is merely a stay of execution depends on him galvanising his squad and instigating a quick turnaround in fortunes.