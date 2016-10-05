Council officials back Tynecastle redevelopment plans

CITY planners have thrown their weight behind Hearts' £12 million plans to redevelop their stadium.

Club bosses want to construct a new main stand but still need the go-ahead from councillors, who will make the final decision next week.

But the council's planning officials have now recommended the proposals be given the green light in a report drawn up for councillors ahead of the meeting.

Owner Ann Budge previously admitted that the project is already three weeks behind schedule. As a result, Hearts could play several games away from home at the start of next season whilst the new Tynecastle is completed.