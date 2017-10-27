Craig Levein brands post-derby Twitter taunts ‘a nonsense’

Craig Levein believes players should be man enough to exchange verbals face-to-face after Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley taunted Hearts rival Ross Callachan on Twitter.

Bartley took to social media on Tuesday night following the Easter Road club’s Edinburgh derby victory.

He posted: “Who is this Ross they talk of, I’m guessing he was injured today?! @DMcGeouch @jmcginn7 you seen him my little puppies? #WeRunThisCity”

Hearts manager Levein stated he prefers players not to hide behind social media accounts when asked about Bartley’s message.

“I remember the days when you used to be brave enough to say these things to people’s face,” said Levein. “Now it’s: ‘The game’s finished, I’ll just tweet something.’

“It used to be you were man enough to say something on the field. I’ve not spoken to Ross about it. Maybe Ross will Tweet him back with something nasty. What a nonsense.”

Callachan was making his derby debut having supported Hearts since childhood. Bartley, along with fellow midfielders Dylan McGeough and John McGinn, was influential in Hibs’ 1-0 win courtesy of Simon Murray’s early goal.