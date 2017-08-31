Craig Levein’s five finest derbies with Hearts

Neil Hobson looks back on some great days for Jambos under Craig Levein ...

Hearts 1-1 Hibs, December 26, 2000: Craig Levein’s first Edinburgh derby as manager came against Alex McLeish’s Hibs at Tynecastle. The visitors were on their way to a third place finish in the SPL but they could not defeat the Jambos on this occasion as Gary McSwegan’s second half goal cancelled out an opener from Stuart Lovell.

Hearts 5-1 Hibs, August 11, 2002: This is arguably one of Levein’s finest hours in the Tynecastle dug-out as he watched his Hearts team decimate Hibs at Tynecastle. Andy Kirk scored once, but the day belonged to debutant Mark de Vries, signed from FC Dordrecht that summer, who smashed the ball past Tony Caig four times to write himself into Gorgie folklore.

Hibs 1-2 Hearts, November 3, 2002: Cometh the hour, cometh Phil Stamp. Two goals in the final four minutes gave Hearts all three points in a pulsating clash at Easter Road. Hibs took the lead through a first-half goal from Mixu Paatalainen, but Hibs hopes were shattered when McKenna and Stamp snatched the points, with Stamp then sent off for diving into the Hearts fans after scoring the winner.

Hearts 4-4 Hibs, Januray 2, 2003: Graham Weir stabbed home two goals in added time to seal a magnificent comeback for Levein’s men. Derek Townsley and Tam McManus had put Hibs 2-0 up. A Steven Pressley penalty and a De Vries effort drew Hearts level, but Craig James and then Grant Brebner put Hibs 4-2 ahead with minutes remaining. However, 18-year-old Weir saved the day with two strikes in the dying embers of the match.

Hearts 2-1 Hibs, October 24, 2004: Levein’s final derby clash with Hearts ended on a high note as his side defeated Hibs again. Patrick Kisnorbo opened the scoring with an early goal and then Joe Hamill chipped in with a strike of his own. Derek Riordan then scored with a fine strike late on, but Hibs went home empty-handed.