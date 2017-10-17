Craig Levein sings praises of teenage Hearts forward Euan Henderson

Craig Levein has lavished praise on Euan Henderson after the burgeoning 17-year-old marked his second appearance for Hearts with an intelligent and effective performance in the second half of Saturday’s victory away to Ross County.

After scoring six goals in his previous three development league outings - including a four-goal haul away to St Johnstone a fortnight ago – the teenage attacker was given the chance to take his fine form into the first team when he was sent on as a half-time replacement for the injured Don Cowie – a man twice his age. Henderson, pictured, initially started on the right flank before spending the last 26 minutes plus stoppage time as a lone-striker in a 4-4-1 formation as Hearts set about holding on to a 2-1 lead with ten men following the 64th-minute dismissal of Connor Randall.

Levein was impressed with the maturity the youngster showed as he set about making life difficult for established Premiership defenders Andrew Davies and Marcus Fraser, while simultaneously easing the pressure on his own colleagues. The manager is excited by the potential of a player who made his debut, while only 16, as a substitute away to Celtic on the last day of last season.

“Euan was really good on Saturday – I was really pleased with him,” Levein told the Evening News. “He’s been doing well in the under-20s and he did well last year in the under-17s. He’s a clever boy. The game needed the things that he ended up doing, and he worked that out. He worked out that he needed to take the ball for a run, hold it up and draw some fouls. In general, he was excellent.”

Hearts ended up relying heavily on three teenagers during Saturday’s victory in Dingwall, with Harry Cochrane, 16, playing the first half and Henderson and Jamie Brandon, 19, on for the duration of the second period. After Randall’s red card, Hearts sent on Rafal Grzelak to shore up a makeshift midfield in the 67th minute. The easy option in such circumstances would often be to take off the youngest player on the pitch – in this instance, Henderson – but Levein instead removed first-half goal-scorer Esmael Goncalves. “We didn’t have Arnaud Djoum or Ross Callachan so Harry obviously started the match in midfield, but I didn’t expect to have to play three teenagers on Saturday,” the manager explained. “It was just circumstances.

“I wasn’t tempted to take Hendo off instead of Isma because Isma had run his socks off while he was on the park. The lone-striker role is difficult to play anyway, but even more so when you’re down to ten men. Hendo had only been on since half-time so for me it was quite a simple decision that Hendo had more energy, and that’s what we needed.”