Craig Levein tells Hearts: Give me more of the same

Craig Levein today challenged Hearts’ players to reproduce Saturday’s dominant performance against Aberdeen on a consistent basis.

The Edinburgh club controlled most of the goalless draw at Murrayfield and would have won comfortably but for the heroics of the visiting goalkeeper, Joe Lewis.

Their newly-appointed manager insists they must now build on the prosperity. The number of chances created on Levein’s return to the dugout left him hugely encouraged. He explained that his players must now aim to reach Aberdeen’s level of consistency.

“I can’t fault anything the players did. I can only bemoan the fact that Joe Lewis, if he’s had a better game than that, I’d like to have seen it,” Levein told the Evening News. “Getting to where Aberdeen are is about consistency. We can’t claim to be consistent after one match. It’s about doing that week in and week out.

“Then I’ll have a better idea of what the players’ level of commitment to the cause is after a number of games. To a man, they were fantastic on Saturday, though.”

Around 18,000 Hearts fans were in the 24,248 crowd for the first of three Hearts matches there whilst Tynecastle’s redevelopment is finished. They applauded their team from the field in recognition of a strong display.

“It was a brilliant crowd,” continued Levein. “The one thing I know about the Hearts supporters is this: If they see effort, they can take losing, they can take drawing. If they don’t see effort, then they’re not happy. That’s my thinking as well. I cannot fault any one of the players for how they applied themselves.

“We got caught early on with Aberdeen running down the sides of our outside centre-backs. We had to close the wing-backs in a bit, which gave them a bit more possession. We didn’t quite get to grips with that in the first part of the match.

“After 15 or 20 minutes I was going to change it but we decided to wait and see how we come out of it. They came out the other side of it and started to play. Once we started to play, we got up the pitch and pinned Aberdeen in on some occasions.”

Northern Irish full-back Michael Smith missed the match due to illness but is expected to be available for this weekend’s trip to Hamilton Academical. He was banished from Riccarton last week to avoid spreading the infection.

“Michael has got a stomach bug so we kept him away from the training ground,” explained Levein.

“He came back from international duty on Wednesday evening and felt ill. He’s been laid up since then. He’ll be back as soon as he’s feeling better, which should be during the week.”