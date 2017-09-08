Craig Levein thanks Hearts fans for their patience

Craig Levein today praised the commitment and resilience of Hearts fans as they patiently wait to return to Tynecastle.

The newly-appointed manager thanked supporters for their efforts with almost 14,000 season tickets sold despite the delay in playing games at the club’s spiritual home.

Hearts face Aberdeen at Murrayfield tomorrow in the first of three “home” league matches whilst Tynecastle’s new £12million main stand is completed.

They are due to return there early in November and, also mindful of the recent change in manager, Levein spoke out to acclaim supporters’ faith.

“I’m conscious that, while we’re waiting to get back to Tynecastle, our supporters are going through quite a difficult time,” he said. “I just want to thank everybody who is coming to the matches at Murrayfield and who has bought a season ticket.

“The fans paying money into Foundation of Hearts allows them to continue contributing a huge amount of money to the club. That is helping with the stability off the field.

“Hopefully we can get to a position where the stability off the field is mirrored by the stability on the field.”