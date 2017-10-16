Dario Zanatta nets as Hearts Under-20s lose to Aberdeen

Hearts Under-20s went down 3-1 at home to Aberdeen in the SPFL Development League.

The wee Jambos took the lead through Canadian forward Dario Zanatta at Ochilview, but the Dons fought back thanks to goals from Frank Ross, on-loan Birmingham forward Greg Stewart and Dean Campbell.

Zanatta opened the scoring on ten minutes, although the goal was down to quick thinking from Rory Currie. He latched on to misguided pass in the Aberdeen defence, drove forward and picked out Angus Beith, who in turn played in the on-loan Raith player to net.

Aberdeen, however, levelled just a minute into the second half when Ross scored after a well-worked short corner.

The visitors now had their tails up and former Dundee man Stewart made in 2-1 on 70 minutes, beating Kelby Mason with a precise finish.

Aberdeen made sure of the points late on with a fine strike by Campbell.

Hearts Under-20s: Mason; Hamilton, B Gajda, Baur; Morrison, Petkov, Beith, Reid; Currie (Keena 71), Zanatta (McDonald 79), Moore. Subs: W Gajda, Leonard, K.Smith, Irving, Sandison.