Date confirmed for Hearts v Hibs Scottish Cup derby

Hearts will host Hibs in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday 12 February at 12.30pm, the SFA have confirmed.

The eagerly anticipated Edinburgh derby will be shown live on Sky Sports and is certain to attract a capacity crowd at Tynecastle.

Hearts have the opportunity to gain revenge after being eliminated by Hibs at the same stage of last season's competition. They surrendered a 2-0 lead at Tynecastle to draw 2-2 before losing 1-0 in the replay at Easter Road.

Hibs then went on to win the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years.

The Capital clubs now meet again after Hearts overcame Raith Rovers in the fourth round with the aid of a replay, while Hibs dispensed with Bonnyrigg Rose 8-1.

Other live fifth-round ties that weekend are Celtic v Inverness (Saturday 11 February, 12.15pm kick-off, live on BBC Scotland), and Rangers v Morton (Sunday 12 February, 3pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports).