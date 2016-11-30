Derby boss Steve McClaren at Tynie to watch Hearts’ Callum Paterson

Derby County manager Steve McClaren was at Tynecastle watching Callum Paterson tonight as Hearts faced Rangers.

The former England boss has monitored the Scotland full-back for several months as he decides whether to make a move in the January transfer window.

Paterson is out of contract at the end of the season and has already made clear his intention to move to England next summer.

Derby are interested in a young, developing right-back, who would cost around £400,000 in a development fee.

Sheffield Wednesday representatives were also in the stand as Hearts faced their Glasgow rivals hoping to climb into second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.