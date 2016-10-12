Dundee match to trigger new deal for Hearts’ Jack Hamilton

Jack Hamilton will be due an improved contract if he starts Hearts’ Ladbrokes Premiership match against Dundee this Saturday.

The Evening News has learned that one more senior appearance for the Edinburgh club will trigger a clause in the goalkeeper’s deal.

Hearts officials will then be due to renegotiate with Hamilton just five months after he agreed a two-year extension, tying him to Tynecastle until May 2019. He has made nine domestic starts since then after being installed as Hearts’ No.1 goalkeeper. He also played in four European ties over the summer.

The 22-year-old has proved a reliable shot-stopper so far and adapted well to regular first-team football. As well as establishing himself with his club, he also managed to force his way into Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad. Hamilton recently told the Evening News how he relishes the demands of bring first-choice goalkeeper at Hearts: “The pressure of being No.1 and trying to keep that place in the team is massive. I don’t think people realise how big a club Hearts actually are in terms of expectations. It’s brilliant for a young goalie like myself to come into that environment and try to keep my place.”

Hamilton travelled home from Slovakia after being on the substitutes’ bench as third-choice keeper for last night’s World Cup qualifying tie in Trnava. He will report to Riccarton and begin preparing to face the Dens Park side this weekend.