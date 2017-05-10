Dundee United sign Hearts winger Billy King

Dundee United have agreed a deal to sign Hearts winger Billy King on a two-year contract.

A pre-contract agreement is in place to take 22-year-old King to Tannadice when his loan at Inverness finishes later this month. Hearts told him he is surplus to requirements at Tynecastle and the United manager Ray McKinnon has moved quickly.

Hearts agreed to waive their right to a development fee to let King move on after five years at senior level. He came through the Riccarton youth academy and spent time on loan at Inverness and Rangers in the last 18 months, but will now start afresh on Tayside.

United are aiming to return to the Ladbrokes Premiership and won the first leg of their play-off quarter-final 2-1 against Morton at Cappielow last night. The second leg takes place at Tannadice on Friday evening.