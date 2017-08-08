Edgar Davids declares interest in Hearts job - reports

Have your say

Edgar Davids is the latest manager to declare his interest in the vacant Hearts head coaching role, according to reports.

The Daily Record say the 44-year-old has applied for the job as he’s keen to return to management in British football.

The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder, who was capped 74 times by the Netherlands, hasn’t managed since a bizarre 15-month spell with Barnet between 2012 and 2014.