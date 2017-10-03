Euan Henderson scores four goals in fine Hearts U-20s comeback

Teenage forward Euan Henderson bagged four goals in a remarkable comeback for Hearts Under-20s against St Johnstone in the SPFL Development League.

Trailing by two goals at McDiarmid at half-time after strikes by Callum Hendry and Craig Thomson, the wee Jambos rallied superbly in the second half against a Saints side that included former Hibs captain Liam Craig.

Henderson halved the arrears on 56 minutes when he latched on to a through ball from Rory Currie and slotted home before he made it 2-2 on 78 minutes when he again linked up with Currie to score.

With the momentum now fully in Hearts’ favour, Henderson put the visitors ahead five minutes from time, completing his hat-trick with a tap in after Anthony McDonald’s effort had hit the post.

The 17-year-old then capped off a sensational performance in stoppage time with an effort from just outside the box.

Hearts Under-20s: Mason, Brandon, K Smith, Hamilton, Reid, Leonard, Petkov (Paton 57), Moore (McDonald 46), Currie, Henderson, Keena. Subs: W Gajda, B Gajda, Ritchie, C Smith, Irving.