Ex-Hearts ace Templeton ‘got lost’ at Rangers, says Levein

Craig Levein believes former Hearts winger David Templeton “got lost” at Rangers, but is delighted to see him back in the Premiership with Hamilton.

Levein takes Hearts to Lanarkshire to face Accies today as Templeton prepares to face his old club. He left Tynecastle for Ibrox in August 2012 but fell out of favour amid injuries and loss of form.

Now 28, Templeton is attempting to rebuild his career at Hamilton. “He went to Rangers and just got lost,” said Hearts manager Levein. “That can happen when you go to a big club and aren’t a big signing.

“You go to a big club and become surplus to requirements and then you can get lost. It’s good to see him back playing.

“Of course, he had his injury problems as well so it’s great to see him over that. He’s featured a few times for Hamilton. He’s an ex-Hearts player and we wish him well.”

Templeton is one of a few creative Accies players who could pose Hearts problems at the SuperSeal Stadium today. Ali Crawford and Steven Boyd will also demand close attention and Levein has warned his defence to be diligent.

“I like Boyd, who is a good young player. Hamilton have always given opportunities to young lads,” he said. “They have got creativity and pace in attacking areas. We have to defend very well through there.

“Last week, against Aberdeen, was good defensively. [Goalkeeper] Jon McLaughlin wasn’t called upon too often, which makes me feel pretty good. It’s just whether we can do the same again this week in a different set of circumstances.”

Although he employed a three-man defence against Aberdeen, Levein is considering switch to a four this weekend.

“Normally, I play a back four but it just depends what we’ve got, who is available and, sometimes, who the opposition are. I’m not saying a back three won’t happen again but we’ll see.”