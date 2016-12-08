Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson named manager of the month

Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has been given the Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month award for November.

Hearts were undefeated during the month. They recorded come-from-behind draws against St Johnstone and away at Hamilton, with the games finishing 2-2 and 3-3, respectively.

Neilson’s side then ended a four-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle.

They followed that up with a thoroughly convincing 2-0 victory over Rangers in front of the BT Sport cameras, in what would prove to be Neilson’s final game with the club.

Two days later the 36-year-old joined MK Dons. Hearts moved swiftly to appoint his successor, hiring Ian Cathro to become new head coach.

