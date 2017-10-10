Ex-Hearts man Callum Paterson scores Cardiff hat-trick

Callum Paterson is nearing his Cardiff City debut after a hat-trick for the club's Under-23 side.

The former Hearts full-back, who joined the English Championship club on freedom of contract in June, has been recovering from cruciate and medial knee ligament damage sustained at Tynecastle last December.

He is now nearing full fitness and showed his prowess with all three goals for Cardiff Under-23s in a 3-3 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Monday night. City found themselves behind three times but Paterson hauled them level on each occasion.

His header in the last minute tied the game and left him as the undisputed hero of the night. The 22-year-old is now expected to make his first senior appearance for his new club in the next week or two.

He will then be in contention to return to the Scotland squad following the national team's failure to reach the World Cup play-offs.