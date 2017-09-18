Ex-Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen scores against Dutch giants Ajax

Have your say

Ex-Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen has made headlines in the Netherlands after scoring the equalising goal against Ajax on Sunday.

The striker fired an impressive close range finish into the roof of the net to earn his new club ADO Den Haag a 1-1 home draw.

Johnsen moved to the Eredivisie side at the end of July for an undisclosed fee after one season in Edinburgh.

He’s started all five league games for Den Haag thus far, netting twice, as the club currently sit 14th in the 18-team league.