Family thanks Hearts fans who saved supporter’s life

The wife of a football fan who collapsed at a Hearts match has said he would not be alive today were it not for the quick thinking of his fellow Jambos.

John Wren, 66, was rushed to hospital after he fell unconscious in the opening minutes of Hearts’ clash against Perthshire side St Johnstone at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

His wife, Christina, yesterday issued a heartfelt thank you after a group of fellow fans jumped in to administer CPR until paramedics arrived and re-started John’s heart.

She hailed the spectators as “heroes” and said she feared her husband would not have survived had it not been for their rapid response.

Christina, 54, was in Paisley at the time doing research for her Masters degree when she was alerted to what had happened over the phone.

She said: “It was ‘he’s had a heart attack and he’s out for the count in the back of an ambulance’.

“I just had to drop everything and get to Edinburgh.

“It was just as the match was starting. The fans jumped over and helped keep him going until the medics got there.”

Christina said she had no idea who the life-saving fans were but that they would have been located not far from John, who was sitting with his brother Leslie and nephew Raymond in East 7 Row J.

She said the whole family wanted to pass on their thanks both to fans at the match - which Hearts went on to win one-nil - but also to the paramedics and staff at the Royal Infirmary.

“Credit to the fans who jumped over to help,” she said. “I haven’t got a clue who they were, they were just nearby.

“Some guy took control and they kept him going until they managed to get the medics to him. It would have been a good couple of minutes.

“It’s just about acknowledging the people and saying thank you. If they hadn’t have done what they done he wouldn’t be here. They are heroes.”

Christina said her husband, who recently retired from the Army and splits his time between Malta and their home in Kirknewton, West Lothian, had undergone surgery to have three stents fitted.

“He’s not out of the woods yet but he’s ok,” she said.

“He’s got to have more operations next week but they have got him stable.

“He couldn’t be in a better place and what’s been really lovely about it is the Hearts fans are popping out everywhere.

“It would be nice to see if we can find the guys and thank them all properly.”

A club spokesman said they were aware of the incident, adding: “Everyone at Heart of Midlothian would like to wish John a speedy and full recovery.

“The quick-thinking of the fans around John were instrumental in helping him when he needed it most, and the club thanks them and the paramedics for saving his life.

“We look forward to welcoming John back to our games when he has recovered fully.”

