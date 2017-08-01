Fans react on social media to Hearts sacking Ian Cathro

Have your say

We take a look at some of the comments from fans in the wake of Ian Cathro’s departure from Hearts ...

“I feel sorry for the guy but it just wasn’t working. It’s for the best that he’s away” - Nicky Carruthers on Facebook

“Wanted him to work but he just couldn’t cut it, couldn’t even see improvement” - Stevie Hill on Facebook

“Ian Cathro never worked out but was put under pressure from day one by the media” - Colin Jordan on Twitter

“Who’s next for Leveins puppet job” - Andy Mullen on Facebook

“Tried to play English style football didn’t work Scottish game is faster and in your face” - Eric Shiell on Facebook

“All coaches can learn from Ian Cathro & his time at Hearts. I hope this hasn’t put him off management and comes back soon better for it” - @433TFP on Twitter

“Laptop for sale ????” - John Gordon on Facebook

“Peter Houston – worked well with Levein at DUFC and us before...” - Stuart McGill on Facebook

“Gutless decision by Hearts sacking Cathro. If you make that kind of appointment, you need to give him time. Binned for a bad pre-season” - Adam Morris on Twitter

“Had to happen he’s been brutal!” Craig McGurk on Facebook

“Good news. Don’t think there was any need for the patronising lament about Cathro. It’s the bigger man who admits his mistakes...” - Gary Thomas on Facebook

“The bright side of Ian Cathro getting sacked is that he might finally sign as my assistant on Football Manager” - Michael Park on Twitter