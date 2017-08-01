Faycal Rherras can’t resist Twitter dig at ex-Hearts boss Ian Cathro

Former Hearts player Faycal Rherras could not resist having a dig at sacked manager Ian Cathro after the head coach left the club.

Rherras was released by the Tynecastle outfit in June and fell badly out of favour at Hearts once Cathro arrived in December.

Faycal Rherras tweets about Hearts

The left-back, who is now at KV Mechelen and a Moroccan internationalist, tweeted when learning of Cathro’s departure: “Hearts will be great again #jambosforever.” The player has since deleted his tweet.