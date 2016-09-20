FIFA 17 ranks Hearts’ Callum Paterson among world’s strongest

The latest update of the popular FIFA video game series has rated Hearts right back Callum Paterson among the most physical players in world football.

The Scotland defender, given a 68 rating overall, has been granted a 90 rating for physical, which is the joint-highest mark of any player in the game.

It ties him with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and is one point higher than ex-Celtic enforcer Victor Wanyama.

The 21-year-old, who has already made close to 150 appearances for Hearts, was the subject of a bid from Wigan at the end of the January transfer window.

Despite the player entering the final year of his contract, Hearts decided to hold on to their asset after Wigan failed to match their valuation.

Fans of FIFA can get their hands on the latest game when it goes on sale 27 September.

