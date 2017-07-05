First pictures of Hearts’ 2017/18 away kit revealed

The first pictures of Hearts’ away kit for the 2017/18 season have been revealed.

The Jambos’ outfit, designed by Umbro, will be an light blue shirt with maroon shorts and light blue socks.

An engineered club graphic inspired by the Heart of Midlothian cobbles in Edinburgh City Centre is embossed into the fabric, highlighted with the club’s traditional maroon colour. The reverse neck of the shirt features a connection to a club mosaic within the stadium reading “this is our story, this is our song”.

The kit goes on sale on Friday at 9am.