Former Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo targets Premiership return with Dundee Utd

Former Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo says his target is to return to top-flight football after being appointed manager of Dundee United.

The 53-year-old Hungarian has signed a contract until the end of next season after he succeeded Ray McKinnon at the Championship club. United are currently joint-top of the league with St Mirren.

“I’m really, really happy to be here back in Scotland,” said Laszlo, who managed Hearts between 2008 and 2010. “This job came up and we had long discussions with the chairman about the targets this club have. Dundee United have a very, very clear target, which I accepted.

“We can talk very long about how nice it is to be in Scotland again and the grass is green and the birds are singing, but this is very, very simple: our target is the Scottish Premiership and that’s all.

“Before I came to the interview, I watched seven or eight games and looked at what’s possible to do with the team. The quality is there, the players are good enough, and you saw in the last two games they were going in the right direction. So I have to continue this road.”

United chairman Stephen Thompson said: “After meeting Csaba, seeing his enthusiasm for the job and his understanding of what is required by Dundee United, he emerged as the outstanding candidate.

“Csaba’s CV is very impressive and his enthusiasm very infectious but after we met, the board spoke to many people who had worked with him in football and I believe we have secured a fantastic coach, man-manager and a highly experienced tactician.

“We wanted to make sure we got the right appointment. Laurie [Ellis, caretaker manager], won the first game which took the pressure off. It was such an important appointment and we deliberately took our time.”