Former Hearts player Davie Laing dies aged 92

Former Hearts player Davie Laing has died at the age of 92.

Laing played for the Tynecastle side between 1946 and 1954. Predominantly used as a half-back, Laing made 311 appearances for the Jambos and scored 17 goals. He was never booked or sent off during his Hearts career.

Born in Gateside, Fife, Laing also spent a brief period at Capital rivals Hibs, playing ten games between 1956 and 1957. His other clubs included Clyde, Gillingham, Margate, Ramsgate Athletic and Canterbury City.

Laing turned to journalism after his playing career ended and worked for the Edinburgh Evening Dispatch and the Scottish Daily Mail. He also took up the role of press officer for Hearts.

He retired in 1990 to live in Kirkcaldy.