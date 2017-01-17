French midfielder Malaury Martin joins Hearts

French midfielder Malaury Martin is the latest addition to Hearts' squad after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 28-year-old left Norwegian club Lillestrom at the end of last year and has agreed a deal at Tynecastle until May 2020.

Hearts' new signing Malaury Martin in action for first club Moncao

Martin is known as a technically sound midfielder who passes the ball well and can shoot from distance. A graduate of Monaco's highly-rated youth system, he has previous experience of British football with English clubs Blackpool and Middlesbrough.

Martin has also played in Switzerland for Lausanne. He was most recently in Norway with Sandnes and, for the last 18 months, Lillestrom. He has captained France at every youth level from under-17 to under-21.

He joins defenders Aaron Hughes and Lennard Sowah as Hearts' new recruits for January, with head coach Ian Cathro also keen to add more new faces.