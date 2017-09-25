Gary Mackay: Hearts can have a real go in next two games

Another hard-earned point on the road continues Hearts’ unbeaten run since Craig Levein took over and gives us hope that we can be in a really strong position by the time we return to Tynecastle in early November.

Playing away from home every week is clearly a tall order for any team, but hopefully the players can see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel as they prepare to kick off that long run of games in Edinburgh when St Johnstone come to Murrayfield next month.

Ideally, I’d have liked to see us play more on the front foot than we did against Partick Thistle on Saturday, but we obviously weren’t helped in that regard by losing Kyle Lafferty to injury, which limited our options of playing two up front.

I recognise that, to get through these away games, we need to be hard to beat first and foremost, but now that we seem to have stopped the rot, I’d like to see us have a bit of a go at the likes of Dundee and Ross County in the upcoming games.

Both of those teams are struggling and low on confidence and, with the quality of players we have in defence and attack, we should fancy ourselves to make life difficult for them. With the likes of Esmael Goncalves, Jamie Walker and David Milinkovic, we have good creative options, while we also now have Ross Callachan posing a goal threat from midfield. Lafferty will also give us an extra dimension if he’s fit, so I’d like to see us go out looking to play aggressively on the front foot and trying to come away with six points from those two fixtures.

Obviously the points are more important than the performances and, even if we do have to win ugly in Dundee and Dingwall, that would set us up nicely for our long run of games in Edinburgh, when we can hopefully then look to become a more attacking, expansive team.

For now, we’ve just got to remain focused on getting as many points in the bag as we can. If that involves being competitive and getting stuck in, then so be it.

We’re one point outside the top six just now – if we can hang in there and get ourselves into the top six prior to returning to Tynecastle, that would be an achievement in itself.