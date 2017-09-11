Gary Mackay: Hearts team set-up will allow key men to shine

Resilience isn’t something we’ve seen too much of from Hearts in recent times, so hopefully Saturday’s strong display against Aberdeen is a sign that it’s on its way back.

For me, the vast improvement we saw at Murrayfield boiled down to having the team set up in a way that got the best out of key individuals, and also having a mindset where players seemed more willing to play for the jersey.

It might sound simplistic, but in Scottish football, you need to play with passion, and that’s something that has been missing from the Hearts squad recently. It looked on Saturday like it was back.

No-one epitomised that more than Ross Callachan. Gary Locke told me last year that he felt Ross was the type of player who just needed an opportunity at a higher level. The step up to the team he supported as a boy is the stuff that dreams are made of, and early signs are that he’s desperate to grasp the chance as he showed the type of desire to play for the jersey that Hearts supporters appreciate.

That’s something we’re going to need going forward, especially now that our city rivals are back in the Premiership.

We’d obviously like to have had more than five points so far but draws against Aberdeen and Rangers and an away win at Kilmarnock are all decent results. At the minute, it seems like we’re putting the building blocks back in place after a damaging period for the club.

There’s absolutely no doubt that we have a squad of players with good ability, but for too long, we’ve not been able to get the best out of those players. If that happens, then the collective suffers.

The opposite is also true though, and on Saturday there were signs that Jamie Walker and Esmael Goncalves might be about to rediscover the type of form we know they are capable of.

In addition, we also have Kyle Lafferty and Arnaud Djoum still to hit top gear and Manuel Milinkovic to come into the fray, so hopefully we can get all these guys firing at the same time going forward.

We now have a run of four away games, but if we can remain solid defensively, then we should fancy our chances of taking a good few points because we have our fair share of potential game-changers in the front area.