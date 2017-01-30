Greek centre-back Tasos Avlonitis to join Hearts

Hearts aim to reinforce their defence with the signing of Greek centre-back Tasos Avlonitis.

The 27-year-old former Olympiakos player is a free agent and arrived in Edinburgh last night. He was due to train at Riccarton this morning alongside fellow newcomers Esmael Goncalves and Alexandros Tziolis.

All three are expected to finalise their contracts before being confirmed as the latest additions to head coach Ian Cathro's squad. The need for another defender accelerated yesterday when John Souttar suffered an Achilles injury in Hearts' 4-0 defeat by Celtic.

Defenders Andraz Struna, Aaron Hughes and Lennard Sowah, midfielders Malaury Martin and Choulay, plus striker Dylan Bikey have already arrived at Tynecastle this month. However, Cathro is preparing to take his number of new recruits to nine.

Avlonitis is a towering centre-back who represented Greece at Under-19 level. He counts Panionios, Kavala, Egaleo and Ilisiakos amongst his former clubs.

He spent time on loan at Sturm Graz last year before terminating his contract at Olympiakos in September. He hasn't had a club since.

Goncalves, 25, will offer competition in attack after Hearts agreed a fee - understood to be £175,000 - to buy him from the Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta.

Midfielder Tziolis, a 31-year-old current Greek internationalist, is to sign a short-term deal and will provide real experience in the engine room.