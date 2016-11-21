Hamilton v Hearts: Team news and match stats

Fourth-placed Hearts are aiming to break a three-game run without a win when they take on Hamilton Accies at the Superseal Stadium tonight.

Jambos head coach Robbie Neilson will have a full squad apart from long-term absentee Sam Nicholson, the winger not expected to return until January at the earliest following an knee operation. Cameroonian Arnaud Djoum, Morocco’s Faycal Rherras and Scotland duo Callum Paterson and Jack Hamilton have all returned from international duty fully fit.

Igor Rossi is suspended after receiving a one-match ban for six bookings. This will likely see a return to the starting XI for former captain Alim Ozturk in central defence.

Accies manager Martin Canning is without goalkeeper Remi Matthews (shoulder) while centre-back Jesus Garcia Tena is still sidelined by an knee injury.

