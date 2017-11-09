Heartache for Kyle Lafferty and Northern Ireland in play-off

Have your say

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty started for Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifier first leg against Switzerland at Windsor Park, but they were left heartbroken by a highly debatable penalty as the Swiss won 1-0.

Ricardo Rodriguez’s 58th-minute spot-kick after Corry Evans was ajudged to have handled the ball in the box – TV replays showed the decision was harsh – means Switzerland play the return leg in Basel on Sunday with a crucial advantage.

Lafferty played 78 minutes in Belfast before being replaced by Conor Washington. The Jambos hitman did not have a clear chance at goal.

His fellow Tynecastle team-mate Aaron Hughes was an unused substitute.