Hearts’ Aaron Hughes becomes most capped British defender of all time

Hearts veteran Aaron Hughes has become the most capped British defender of all time after making his 109th appearance for Northern Ireland in this evening’s World Cup qualification play-off second leg against Switzerland.

Hughes, who has not played since limping off after seven minutes against Dundee on September 30, overtakes England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore, who is on 108 caps.

The 38-year-old has been named in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI for the crucial match in Basel, when the Northern Irish need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Hughes’ fellow Tynecastle team-mate Kyle Lafferty has dropped down to the bench after a poor performance in Belfast on Thursday,