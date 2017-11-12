Search

Hearts’ Aaron Hughes becomes most capped British defender of all time

Aaron Hughes has been named in Northern Ireland's starting XI against Switzerland. Pic: TSPL
Hearts veteran Aaron Hughes has become the most capped British defender of all time after making his 109th appearance for Northern Ireland in this evening’s World Cup qualification play-off second leg against Switzerland.

Hughes, who has not played since limping off after seven minutes against Dundee on September 30, overtakes England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore, who is on 108 caps.

The 38-year-old has been named in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI for the crucial match in Basel, when the Northern Irish need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Hughes’ fellow Tynecastle team-mate Kyle Lafferty has dropped down to the bench after a poor performance in Belfast on Thursday,