Hearts and Hibs Under-20s learn Irn-Bru Cup first-round ties

Hearts Under-20s will travel to face Highland League side Formartine United in the first round of the Irn-Bru Cup.

The North Section tie is due to be played at North Lodge Park on either Tuesday, August 15 or Wednesday, August 16.

Meanwhile, Hibs ‘colts’ will host League Two outfit Elgin City.

In the South section, Edinburgh City are away to Hamilton Accies colts, while Lowland League side Spartans host Albion Rovers.

Inverness and Falkirk join the competition in round two as do Welsh sides TNS and Connah’s Quay Nomads, League of Ireland teams Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers plus Northern Irish outfits Crusaders and Linfield.

First-round draw:

South section: Dumbarton v Rangers Colts; Clyde v Stranraer; Hamilton Accies Colts v Edinburgh City; Albion Rovers v Spartans; Motherwell Colts v Queen’s Park; St Mirren v East Kilbride; Partick Thistle Colts v Stirling University; Queen of the South v Airdrieonians; Kilmarnock Colts v Berwick Rangers; Annan Athletic v Celtic Colts; East Stirlingshire v Ayr United; Greenock Morton v Livingston.

North Section: Aberdeen Colts v St Johnstone Colts; Dundee Colts v Alloa Athletic; Stirling Albion v Montrose; Ross County Colts v Forfar Athletic; Dundee United Colts v Cowdenbeath; Formartine United v Hearts Colts; East Fife v Peterhead; Stenhousemuir v Cove Rangers; Raith Rovers v Brora Rangers; Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath; Hibs Colts v Elgin City; Buckie Thistle v Brechin City.