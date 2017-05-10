Hearts and Hibs weigh up move for Marc McNulty

Hearts and Hibs have made enquiries about bringing free agent Marc McNulty back to Scotland. However, they face stiff competition from clubs in England's League One and League Two.

The 24-year-old striker was released by Sheffield United last week as they prepare for promotion to the English Championship. Both Edinburgh clubs are in the market for a striker and have looked at McNulty.

Hearts are in search of a quick forward to help Esmael Goncalves next season, whilst Hibs are exploring several options to strengthen their attack.

McNulty hails from Edinburgh and was released by Hibs at the age of 16. He joined Livingston, where he scored 41 goals in 96 appearances. He moved to Sheffield United in 2014 in a £125,000 deal.

After a successful first season in England, in which he scored in cup wins against English Premier League clubs Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, he fell out of favour at Bramall Lane.

Loan moves to Portsmouth and Bradford City followed but he is now a free agent with plenty options for next season on both sides of the Border.