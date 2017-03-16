Search

Hearts' Andraz Struna recalled by Slovenia for Scotland clash

Andraz Struna has been recalled by Slovenia after some solid displays for Hearts

Hearts defender Andraz Struna has been recalled to the Slovenia squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

The right-back is part of a 24-man group which will travel to Hampden to face Gordon Strachan side a week on Sunday - a match which the Scotland coach admitted is "must-win" to keep alive any chance of reaching Russia in 2018.

Struna hasn't played for his country since June last year after failing to find a new club during the first half of the season. Consistent performances since signing a six-month deal with Hearts in January have helped him regain his international place.

His call-up follows news that the Tynecastle midfielder Alex Tziolis is in the Greek squad to face Belgium in their World Cup qualifier. Fellow midfielder Arnaud Djoum will also head off on international duty with Cameroon for friendlies against Tunisia and Guinea, whilst Liam Smith joins the Scotland Under-21 squad for a friendly with Estonia.