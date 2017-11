Hearts have put another 200 anniversary jerseys on sale after being inundated with orders for the popular retro top.

The strip, which is a modern take on the classic Umbro top of the 1977/78 season, was released earlier this week and all 500 sold out almost instantly.

The club have since been overwhelmed with requests to make more of them available, and have decided to acquiensce with another sale.

Priced at £50, the strips are available to pre-order in person at the Hearts clubstore.