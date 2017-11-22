Hearts apologise to fans for Tynecastle turnstile delays

Hearts have apologised to supporters who missed the unveiling of Tynecastle’s new main stand due to a turnstile problem ahead of last Sunday’s match against Partick Thistle.

An error with the electronic entry system left hundreds of fans stuck outside the stadium. Although all supporters were seated in time for the delayed 3.15 kick-off, many missed out on pre-match entertainment which included a performance of the ‘The Hearts Song’ by Scott Hutchison, lead singer of Frightened Rabbit, a fireworks display and a speech from chairwoman Ann Budge.

A club statement read: “The club is pleased to confirm that supporters seated in the Gorgie, Wheatfield and Roseburn Stands stands will be able to access the stadium for future games in their usual manner. For example, supporters seated in the Wheatfield Stand will be able to access the stadium through the Gorgie turnstiles, if preferred.

“We apologise profusely for the problems some of our supporters experienced on Sunday, where, due to an initial scanner fault, Gorgie turnstiles would only accept Gorgie Stand tickets, rejecting Roseburn and Wheatfield tickets. This was identified within ten minutes of the turnstiles opening (at 1.45pm) and a fix was fully implemented by 2.25pm. However, this was not appropriately communicated to all stewards and the stewards continued to re-direct supporters, even after the fault had been corrected.

“When this became apparent, the club sought agreement to delay the start the start of the match and happily, we believe, everyone was in the stadium for the start of the game. We know that a large number of fans missed the pre-match entertainment, for which we whole-heartedly apologise.”

Sunday’s clash only went ahead after the new main stand passed final safety checks on the morning of the game.