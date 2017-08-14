Hearts appeal Esmael Goncalves red card

Hearts are lodging an appeal against Esmael Goncalves' red card at Kilmarnock after reviewing video footage of the incident.

The Edinburgh club believe their Portuguese striker was wrongly dismissed for an altercation with Kirk Broadfoot during their 1-0 win at Rugby Park on Saturday.

If the appeal is successful, Goncalves could be available to face Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday. He scored the only goal of the match in Ayrshire before being sent off along with Broadfoot midway through the second half.

The Kilmarnock centre-back appeared to pull Goncalves' hair after the players collided and Broadfoot was then seen holding his face. Both men were ordered off for violent conduct by referee Stephen Finnie.

Hearts are now attempting to have Goncalves' red card overturned by submitting a formal appeal to the Scottish Football Association.