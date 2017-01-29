Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon into AFCON semi-finals

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum helped Cameroon reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Djoum, who hadn’t featured in the competition prior to last night’s quarter-final, started against tournament favouries Senegal and was substituted 12 minutes into extra-time. The match ended 0-0 with Cameroon winning 5-4 on penalties. They will now meet either Ghana or DR Congo in the last four on Thursday.

Cameroon’s progress means Djoum will miss Hearts’ home Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers on Wednesday and Saturday’s lunchtime trip to Motherwell. He will, however, make his return to club action in the Jambos’ William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round clash with arch-rivals Hibs at Tynecastle on Sunday, February 12.