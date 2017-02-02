Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon reach AFCON final

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum has helped Cameroon reach the Africa Cup of Nations final in Gabon.

Djoum played 77 minutes as the Indomitable Lions defeated Ghana 2-0 in tonight’s semi-final at Stade de Franceville.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog struck in the second half to send Cameroon through to Sunday’s final against Egypt.

Djoum will be hoping to return a title winner when he rejoins the Hearts squad ahead of their William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round tie with city rivals Hibs at Tynecastle on Sunday week.