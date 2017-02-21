Hearts begin digging up Tynecastle pitch

Work has begun to replace Hearts' pitch as owner Ann Budge invests a six-figure sum in the Tynecastle playing surface.

Workmen arrived in Gorgie today to dig up the old turf, which will quickly be replaced with new grass in time for Hearts' next home match against Ross County on March 1.

The Edinburgh club had been due to lay a new pitch this summer as part of their £12million main stand project. However, Budge met senior board members over the weekend and decided instant action was needed to cure the uneven playing surface.

The new turf is intended to last until summer 2018, at which point Hearts will consider investing in a state-of-the-art hybrid pitch.