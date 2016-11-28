Hearts begin search for new boss as Neilson heads for MK Dons

Hearts have already started identifying potential new managers as head coach Robbie Neilson prepares to join MK Dons.

The Tynecastle hierarchy must find a replacement with Neilson expected to be announced as the English League One side’s new manager by the end of the week.

Ian Cathro, Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley and Gary Naysmith are amongst the leading candidates to take over.

Cathro is assistant manager to Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United, Pressley is currently scouting for Scotland coach Gordon Strachan, Hartley is in charge at Dundee and Naysmith is manager of East Fife.

MK Dons have discussed compensation with Hearts and Neilson is keen on the possibility of moving to England.

MK Dons hope to confirm his arrival on Thursday but Hearts do not expect to have a new manager in place before Saturday’s trip to Dingwall to face Ross County.

Provided he finalises personal terms, Neilson will take charge of the Buckinghamshire club for the first time on Saturday when they visit Charlton in the second round of the FA Cup.

First, he will be in the dugout at Tynecastle for what will likely be the last time against Rangers on Wednesday night.

A statement released by Hearts read: “The club can confirm that MK Dons have made an official approach to Heart of Midlothian in relation to head coach Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie is aware of the approach but he remains fully focused on the immediate task at hand, which is of course, Rangers at home on Wednesday. No further comment or statement will be made by the club until after this match.”

