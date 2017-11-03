Hearts begin selling tickets for new Tynecastle main stand

Hearts appear confident they will be able to move back into the newly refurbished Tynecastle for this month’s clash with Partick Thistle after the club began selling tickets for the match.

Briefs are now available for the first five home games in front of the new main stand. Following the match with Thistle on 19 November, Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Motherwell and Dundee will all travel to Edinburgh to take on Craig Levein’s side.

Tickets for all games range between £19-30 for adults, £14-22 for over-65s/students, £11-18 for under-18s and £5-10 for under-13s.

Supporters also have the option of paying £39 to sit in the new premium section at the heart of the main stand.

Construction of the new main stand has been hit by delays. The club have had to play three matches to this point at Murrayfield, with a fourth to come this Sunday against Kilmarnock, after the date of their Tynecastle return was pushed back on two separate occasions.

