Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen has been named the Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month for November.

The Norwegian-American claimed two goals in a 3-0 win over Motherwell and played a key role in draws with St Johnstone and Hamilton.

Johnsen, 25, who signed a three-year deal with Hearts in July following a spell in Bulgaria, was also named man of the match as his team beat Rangers 2-0 at Tynecastle at the end of last month.

Click here for the latest Hearts results, fixtures and stats>>>