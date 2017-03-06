Hearts boss Cathro encouraged by 4-3-3 formation

Hearts will continue to use an attacking 4-3-3 formation in addition to other systems for the rest of the season, head coach Ian Cathro explained today.

The Edinburgh club employed a 4-3-3 against Ross County last week and, despite losing 1-0, Cathro is encouraged by what the system offers.

A dynamic three-man midfield of Don Cowie, Alex Tziolis and Arnaud Djoum complemented one another, with Tziolis the anchor man and Cowie and Djoum attacking.

Cathro stated that his team must be adaptable but are more than capable of making a 4-3-3 work. “I thought it gave us some good things. We managed to attack quickly, we dominated the ball in midfield and attacked quickly on the sides,” he told the Evening News.

“We maybe could have found space a bit quicker to generate more chances than we had. There were positive things inside the performance.

“At the moment, it’s very difficult to discuss positives. The reality is this is one of our tough moments. Sometimes it’s really difficult but it’s about us sticking together.

“We have a couple of different options with formations. We’ll need to be flexible at different times. We have time to work together, which is going to be important to improve things tactically. It can also improve our confidence and our focus. We need to make sure everybody is ready to go in the next game against Hamilton on Saturday.” Cathro reiterated his thanks to the Hearts fans and said their support can help improve results after three successive defeats against Hibs, Partick Thistle and Ross County. “I appreciate the supporters staying with the team throughout the game and helping to push us on,” he added. “We know the expectation which exists at this club and we want that to remain the case. We need to stay together to be able to achieve it.”